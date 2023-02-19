Sami Zayn Talked To Triple H About Another WWE WrestleMania In Canada

This weekend's WWE Elimination Chamber emanated from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, bringing into question the next time WWE WrestleMania will happen north of the border.

During the Post-Show Press Conference, Montreal-native Sami Zayn spoke about the topic of a Canada-based WrestleMania for the first time since WrestleMania 18, detailing that he had the conversation with Triple H following WWE SmackDown. Zayn said the discussion wasn't something he'd "normally have" with the WWE Chief Content Officer, stating that it all comes down to "a lot of business stuff that's way above my pay grade."

"As far as the passion of the audience, I think the secret's out on Montreal now," Zayn said. "Of course, I'm biased and I get a little extra love and all that stuff but every performer now knows it, feels it, knows the crowd is going to rule, they know the passions unmatched and now the whole world knows it because they see it on TV. They see what we just did out there, they see these fans standing on their feet for 10 minutes and they're like 'damn, Montreal crowd, man, Montreal.'

"So the words out. Somewhat biased but a world-class city in virtually every metric. Maybe not the Olympic stadium which may be a factor in the whole WrestleMania decision but I think it comes down to business stuff that's above my pay grade. But I think it has nothing, nothing to do with the passion, because if you're picking a city strictly on passion, Montreal has to be a top three contender, has to be."

As far as when Canadian fans could see the next WrestleMania in their home country, WWE has already scheduled the next two "Showcases of the Immortals," with April's event already happening in Los Angeles and WrestleMania 40 scheduled for Philadelphia.