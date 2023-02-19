Top Dolla Praises Elimination Chamber Main Event

The main event of WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event was met with an incredible atmosphere from the live crowd in Montreal, Canada, but it wasn't just the WWE Universe who were impressed by the work that Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns put together to close the show. Hit Row member Top Dolla tweeted throughout the match and was particularly impressed with the opening portion of the encounter.

"They've stood still for 3+ minutes after the bell and the crowd hasn't got out of it once... there's levels to this man," Top Dolla tweeted. "Amazing. #WWEChamber" Neither man touched each other for minutes after the bell rang, purely because of the intense reactions that the WWE Universe were creating, which is something that they didn't let up until the encounter was over.

Ultimately, it would be Reigns who got the victory after a back-and-forth match that also featured interference from both of The Usos, however, while Jimmy was happy to attack his former Bloodline stablemate, Jey continued to show resistance as he opted to not use a chair against Zayn despite being ordered to do so by the "Tribal Chief" toward the end of the encounter.

Top Dolla continued praising the match throughout the night, at one point simply tweeting, "Art," showcasing how highly he viewed the match. He also had praise for Paul Heyman, who was at ringside throughout the match as he typically is for all of Reigns' encounters, stating he loves him. However, Heyman ended up getting physical after the match as he attempted to punch Kevin Owens who returned to WWE for the first time since the Royal Rumble, but it ended with him being dropped by a Stunner.