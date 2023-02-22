Fred Rosser Differs From Mercedes Mone In How They View The NJPW Style

Mercedes Mone did not walk away empty-handed in her debut with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as she defeated KAIRI at Battle in the Valley on February 18 to become the second IWGP Women's Champion. While it was the former Sasha Banks' first taste of the hard-hitting NJPW action, another WWE alum on the show that night — Fred Rosser (fka Darren Young) — has been with NJPW for more than two years now.

Appearing on "Ten Count," the former WWE Tag Team Champion addressed how he and Mone differ in their thoughts on the NJPW style. "For [Mone], it was a dream of hers to compete for New Japan," Rosser said. "I was always intimidated in the style and I didn't think I could cut it. I was very fearful of New Japan, the style. So, for us to be on the same show, she's from the Northeast area, we trained under the same umbrella years ago, and I've seen her first hand recently train at the L.A, Dojo here in Los Angeles with KUSHIDA."

While Mone found championship success at Battle In the Valley, Rosser was not as fortunate, as his 279-day reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion came to an end at the hands of KENTA. Rosser made his NJPW debut in 2020, and most of his work with the company has taken place on the NJPW Strong brand.

