Booker T Comments On The Possibility Of Kenny Omega Leaving AEW For WWE

Rumors recently emerged regarding Kenny Omega's contract status with AEW, leading to speculation that the AEW World Trios Champion could be leaving the promotion, potentially for WWE. if that were to happen, Omega would be the second AEW EVP to leave the company for WWE.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed whether he believes AEW would be able to recover if a star of Omega's magnitude left. "Of course they can recover from it," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "Losing someone like Kenny Omega, that would be a big loss. That would be huge, that really, would. Just because he was one of those guys who put that thing all together. He was one of the brains behind AEW."

Booker also discussed what WWE could do for Omega if he signed with the company. "I don't know how many years Kenny Omega has left in the ring. WWE would make Kenny Omega's star shine brighter than any other place he ever could be in," Booker said. "If Omega was to sign with WWE, he would likely be presented as one of their biggest stars and potentially work at WrestleMania.

Booker continued: "If you don't work at WrestleMania, you know throughout your career, you missed out on something. I can understand why Kenny Omega would want to mix it up with AJ Styles, two of the best at what they do, at WrestleMania."

