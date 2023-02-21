Mick Foley To Team With Mickie James And GAW TV For Charity Fundraiser

For the last two years, the ladies of GAW TV – Lisa Marie Varon, SoCal Val, and Impact Knockouts Champion Mickie James – have held DressleMania, a fundraising event which takes place, you guessed it, WrestleMania weekend. Naturally, the event will be returning yet again for this year's Mania weekend, and James, Varon, and Val will have a special guest on hand for the occasion.

In a press release announcing DressleMania III, obtained by WrestleZone, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley will be joining James, Varon, and Val as special guest host for the event. Foley will not be the only wrestling personality at the event, as the release states that other unnamed wrestling talents, as well as celebrities.

Like previously DressleManias, the fundraising event will feature an online auction for various items, including gowns and dresses worn by various wrestlers and celebrities. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to Childhelp, a nonprofit organization dedicated towards fighting child abuse. As mentioned in the release, James has been involved with Childhelp for over a decade now, serving as a celebrity ambassador for the foundation.

The live celebration of DressleMania III will take place on April 1 at the Los Angeles Biltmore Hotel, the same site of this year's WrestleCon convention. While the event's start time is listed as 9 p.m. PST, it was noted that the event could be delayed until the conclusion of Night One of WrestleMania 39, which will be taking place that night, starting at 5 p.m. PST.