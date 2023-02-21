Mustafa Ali Credits WWE Raw Victory Over Dolph Ziggler To 'Positive Mindset'

Mustafa Ali received a much-needed boost during the February 20 episode of "WWE Raw." Ali went one-on-one with Dolph Ziggler inside the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Ziggler attempted the Famouser, but Ali countered it with a handstand to avoid having his head hit the mat. He then secured a crucifix pin for the three-count. It's Ali's first victory on "Raw" since October 31, 2022. WWE backstage interviewer Byron Saxton caught up with Ali on "Raw Talk" after the win over Ziggler. Ali told Saxton that he had one person to thank for the victory and his new perspective.

"I can't believe I'm about to say this, but it's because of Dolph Ziggler," Ali said. "Last week, he told me if I came in with a more positive mindset, then positive things would happen to me, and look what happened. I won."

Ali went on to say that moving forward, he won't complain about anything that goes wrong in his career and will only think positively. Ali also said he isn't solely focused on the outcome of his match with Ziggler, as he's also hoping to continue to receive the "love and support" of WWE fans. The storyline involving Ali and Ziggler has been brewing since January. During the January 9 episode of "Raw," Ali confronted Ziggler about declining to be his partner in a Tag Team Turmoil contest. Ziggler said that while he thinks a team with Ali could be successful, it simply wasn't the right time, as he was focused on going one-on-one with Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline.

