30+ Year Veteran Crowbar Ready To Take On 'The Young Lions'

Former WCW Hardcore Champion Crowbar has been able to maintain a near-unmatched level of conditioning for a veteran of 30 years in the business due to his other job as a physical therapist, and he does not appear ready to slow down any time soon. Crowbar took to Twitter to reminisce about an old match against TAKA Michinoku, back when the former WCW star wrestled as Devon Storm, and said that he's ready to challenge the next generation.

"It's 2023 and I'm still doing all these things and honestly even more," Crowbar wrote. "Just better, safer, in a way that makes more sense. Bring on the Young Lions!"

Crowbar has spoken in the past about his out-of-nowhere resurgence, remaining humble about the new opportunities he's getting after 31 years in professional wrestling. "I'm just having a great time and a lot of cool, unexpected opportunities have popped up and I'm really enjoying it."

Having initially wrestled in ECW, WWE, WCW, and other promotions during the 90s and 2000s, Crowbar credits former AEW star and current GCW stalwart Joey Janela for bringing him out of retirement. What was supposed to be a retirement match for the former WCW star in 2014 ended up reigniting his passion for professional wrestling, leading to a steady stream of matches on the independent circuit that continues to this day.

Crowbar even appeared on an October 2021 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation" in a losing effort to Janela, for which Crowbar thanked AEW President Tony Khan as well as QT Marshall, calling AEW "an environment that cultivates greatness."