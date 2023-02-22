Dabba-Kato Calls Out Apollo Crews

During the latest episode of "WWE NXT," Dabba-Kato sent a warning shot to his former ally Apollo Crews. "You might be the one who brought me into this world, but I am going to be the one who takes you out of it," he said.

Kato, who formerly appeared on WWE's main roster as Commander Azeez, had not been seen in WWE for the last eight months until surprisingly resurfacing at Vengeance Day Kato seemed to initially be trying to help Crews during his two-out-of-three falls bout with Carmelo Hayes, but after the contest, he attacked his former tag team partner and left him laying in the middle of the ring.

"You were so busy looking into the future that you forgot your own past," Kato said. "Let me remind you who helped you become Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania. For every big moment you ever had, I was there. Then you come back to NXT, alone. Why?"

Kato initially began working with Crews at WrestleMania 36 when he turned up during the Nigerian Drum Fight to take out Big E, helping Crews become the Intercontinental Champion in the process. From there, Kato became his muscle, providing assists throughout matches. But, after Crews returned to "NXT," Kato was nowhere to be seen by his side.

Crews has been attempting to capture the "NXT" Championship since returning, but so far he has been unable to complete that quest. But, according to Kato, that's because Crews cannot stand alone without him, warning Crews that "he has no future."



