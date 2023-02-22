Rancid's Lars Frederiksen Tells Dustin Rhodes He Deserves AEW World Title Shot

Dustin Rhodes will hang up his boots this year, bringing an end to an in-ring career that's lasted 35 years. Despite being one of the wrestling business' most celebrated veterans, "The Natural" has never held a World Championship in a major promotion. However, Rancid member — and vocal wrestling fan — Lars Frederiksen believes that Rhodes deserves a shot at AEW's top prize before he retires from the squared circle.

Earlier this week, Rhodes took to Twitter and reflected on his career so far. He revealed that he wouldn't change anything and thanked the fans for their continued support through times both good and bad. Frederiksen responded to the tweet, writing, "World title shot. I wanna see what you deserve." The rocker's tweet has received 115 likes as of this writing, suggesting that there are other fans out there who want to see Rhodes receive a title opportunity.

Rhodes has yet to challenge for the AEW World Championship. Last year, he faced Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on an episode of "AEW Rampage," and the storyline was centered around his desire to tick off an achievement that's always evaded him. He was unsuccessful in his quest, and the veteran has yet to win a title in AEW or ROH. While Rhodes seems set on calling it a day, Tony Khan believes that the 53-year-old still has a lot of gas left in the tank. Back in January, the AEW and ROH boss said that Rhodes could still compete at a high level for years to come, but he didn't discuss any potential plans to reward Rhodes with an AEW World title shot down the line.