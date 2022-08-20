ROH World Title Match Made For 8/26 AEW Rampage

A Ring Of Honor World Championship match has been made official for next week.

During Friday's edition of "Rampage", ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli came to the ring with fellow Blackpool Combat Club member, Wheeler Yuta. He said that while he was standing in the ring in street clothes, he would feel much more comfortable with his ring gear instead, putting his title on the line as a true fighting champion. He then proceeded to issue an open challenge for next week's show before a voice answered "I will".

"The Natural" Dustin Rhodes walked out from the backstage area and said that he has dreamt of standing where Castagnoli is with the title for the last 35 years. He continued on to say that if Castagnoli accepts his challenge, then he will give him the "best 'Natural' Dustin Rhodes [he] has ever seen in [his] life." Castagnoli responded by stating that he knew the feeling of chasing after a title for a long period of time and using it as motivation to keep going. He then tells Rhodes that if he wants a chance at the title and promises to bring his A-Game, then he accepts his response. The two men shake hands before Castagnoli walks off. The title match will happen next Friday on "Rampage."

Castagnoli won the title from Jonathan Gresham during the ROH Death Before Dishonor event on July 23. His only title defense happened earlier this month at Battle of the Belts III against Konosuke Takeshita.

Rhodes hasn't been seen on AEW programming since he faced Sammy Guevara at the inaugural Battle of the Belts. Rhodes currently assists with coaching duties in the women's division and promo skills, as well as being a producer for matches.