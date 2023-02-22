Eddie Kingston Fondly Recalls Infamous ROH Vs. CZW Cage Of Death Match

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been through some true battles over the course of his 20-year career. Kingston recently took to Twitter to recall one of the most memorable fights of his in-ring history — a Cage of Death match featuring talent from Ring of Honor and Combat Zone Wrestling.

"I will never forget fans shaking the cage," Kingston said. "I love you, Philly, don't ever f***ing change." Accompanied by these words, Kingston shared a GIF of Chris Hero climbing to the top of the cage during the match and hitting a moonsault directly onto the other participants.

Kingston also recalled that the highlight of the match was being able to share it with his mentor, Homicide, though they were on separate teams. These memories were sparked by a write-up from Joe Montecillo of "BIG EGG," who wrote about the significance of Homicide joining the ROH side for the bout. In the match, Kingston competed for CZW alongside Hero, Claudio Castagnoli, Nate Webb, and Necro Butcher. Their opponents in the match, fighting for ROH, included Homicide, Bryan Danielson, Samoa Joe, Ace Steel, Adam Pearce, and BJ Whitmer. Team ROH would wind up coming out on top in the match, which featured a variation of War Games rules but with only one ring.

This past weekend, Kingston made headlines and added another memorable match to his career when he defeated "Switchblade" Jay White at NJPW Battle in the Valley. The stipulation of the match stated that the loser could no longer compete in NJPW moving forward. With Kingston coming out on top, it seems likely the AEW competitor will spend more time in a New Japan ring in the future.