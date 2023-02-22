'Platinum' Max Caster Makes Cameo In Music Video From Hip Hop Duo Atmosphere

While The Acclaimed may not have the AEW World Tag Team Championships anymore, "Platinum" Max Caster can still argue he's got the best rap game in the AEW locker room. And while he's got experience making his tag team's own music videos — namely diss tracks against his and partner Anthony Bowens' adversaries — now Caster is showing up in the videos for other rap groups as well.

This morning, Caster announced via Twitter where you can find him in that capacity. "Platinum Max made a Cameo in the new Atmosphere video 'Okay,'" he wrote. The Minnesota rap dup has been around since 1996, counting 12 studio albums to their name, along with 10 EPs.

While those hoping to hear Caster rap on the track will be disappointed, you might take solace in the amount of screen time he gets. In the video, Caster portrays a police officer hanging out near a taco stand and convenience store that the protagonist frequents. As the video plays out, Caster is seen twice arresting an individual in an animal costume. But the last time the main character encounters him, Caster's eyes are pitch black, indicating that he — along with everyone else in the area — has been possessed by an unknown force. That force is later suggested to be the newscaster in the video, played by Atmosphere's vocalist Slug.

For Bowens' sake, Caster will hopefully be cured of whatever mind control had come over him in this video, as the pair will be in action tonight on "AEW Dynamite," taking on The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Big Bill. The match is a bit of a warm-up for The Acclaimed, who will be one of three challengers aiming to take the titles off The Gunns at AEW Revolution next weekend.