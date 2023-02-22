Saraya Reacts To Her Brother, Roy Knight, Getting Engaged

It's no secret that AEW star Saraya comes from a family full of wrestlers, and it seems one member of that family is planning on tying the knot soon. Saraya shared her reaction on Twitter today to the news of her brother Roy Knight's engagement.

"Congrats to my brother and new sister-in-law," Saraya said, accompanied by a pair of happy emojis. Knight is a professional wrestler as well, regularly competing for his family's promotion, the World Association of Wrestling, in his hometown of Norwich, Norfolk, England. Sharing a picture of himself down on one knee proposing to his soon-to-be wife, Knight captioned the photo, "She said yes. Mrs. Bevis pending."

Saraya and her brothers grew up in the wrestling business, as both her father and mother were professional wrestlers. The Bevis family was the subject of the 2019 film "Fighting with My Family," starring Florence Pugh as Saraya and produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In the film, Knight was played by English actor James Burrows.

Following several years in retirement due to a neck injury, Saraya made a return to the world of professional wrestling back in September when she debuted for AEW. Since then, she's taken on Britt Baker in a singles match at AEW Full Gear, and is now partnered with Toni Storm and embroiled in a feud between "AEW originals" and more recent additions to the company. Tonight on "AEW Dynamite," Saraya is set to compete in her second singles match since returning to the ring, facing off against Skye Blue.