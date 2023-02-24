Dax Harwood 'Loved, Loved, Loved' Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber took place this past weekend, with the marquee matchup of Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn headlining the show. Across the card, performances were well-received by fans, and the main event caught the attention of FTR's Dax Harwood as well. Reviewing the show on the latest episode of "FTR," Harwood sang his praises for the match, highlighting the storytelling abilities of both men.

"I loved the match. I loved, loved, loved the match," Harwood said. "Upfront they took their time. [They] didn't let the crowd dictate what they were going to do, or dictate where their story was going, or how they wanted to present this match."

Harwood also gave a shout-out to Zayn's wife, who was in the front row, playing an integral part in the match as she cheered on her husband and Reigns continued taunting her throughout the bout. The AEW star called Reigns the standard bearer for the WWE roster back when he was still a part of it, and pointed out some of the subtleties of Reigns' performance on Saturday night.

"Watching that match, I learned from [Reigns]," Harwood continued. "At first, his facials showed the emotion [that] he's not taking this seriously. Then the fans kept cheering, and it got him pissed off, right? ... Then the fans kept cheering and Sami showed so much poise, and he showed so much confidence that, in turn, Roman's face dropped like, 'Oh my god. Maybe this is a real thing.'" The former AEW World Tag Team Champion wasn't upset at the match's finish, either. Harwood said the company went about things the right way if they decided Zayn wasn't going to win, and that he believed keeping Reigns champion heading into WrestleMania 39 was the logical call.