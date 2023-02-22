Freddie Prinze Jr. Praises Roman Reigns' Professionalism During Sami Zayn Match

"I loved this match so much."

Freddie Prinze Jr. was enthralled by the main event of WWE's Elimination Chamber event, which saw hometown hero Sami Zayn come up short against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"This match paid so many different things off," Prinze said on "Wrestling with Freddie."

Prinze noted that the breakdown of Reigns' family in The Bloodline playing out in front of Zayn's actual family in Montreal, Quebec, Canada was a perfect touch. Prinze also felt that Roman was very professional in his interactions with Zayn's family.

"Roman was so smooth with it. Never made eye contact with the little girl," Prinze said, adding that Reigns "almost shouldered [Zayn's daughter] out of the shot."

Prinze noted that it appeared "The Tribal Chief" would not even try to hurt the feelings of Zayn's daughter, instead focusing on Zayn's wife during his taunting. The former WWE writer thinks that Zayn is a bonafide star after his performance in Montreal. Prinze believes that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be the man to dethrone Reigns. He admitted that in his "heart of hearts," he knew that Zayn was not going to get the win at Elimination Chamber, but that the response to Zayn's loss leads him to believe it could still happen.

"I think eventually Cody wins and turns heel and that's when Sami comes for it."

Prinze says that the way Elimination Chamber ended "protected everyone" and will make a future Zayn title win that much more impressive.

