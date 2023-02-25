Frankie Kazarian Opens Up About Getting Advice From William Regal And Chris Jericho

AEW has many stars that have been in the pro wrestling business for 25+ years such as Arn Anderson, Jake Roberts, and Sting, whose experience and knowledge of the business could be beneficial for the younger stars in the company. Frankie Kazarian has been in the wrestling business for over 20 years, who too benefitted from conversations he had with experienced stars in AEW.

Kazarian, who recently left AEW, received advice during his time with the promotion from William Regal and Chris Jericho.

"William Regal, who is a friend and gentleman, called me over and he kind of whispered in my ear, 'Have you been doing this s*** too long to not take advice?'" Kazarian said appearing on "Ad Free Shows." He continued. "I said, 'Me? Regal, absolutely not. What do you got for me?' And he gave me some advice on the match I just did and it made perfect sense and this is me 25 years in."

While Regal has departed AEW in recent months and returned to WWE, he spent many months in AEW working as the on-screen coach for the Blackpool Combat Club.

Regal is not the only AEW star that Kazarian has received advice from, as he discussed also receiving advice from former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. "Chris Jericho is another one ... has given me so much good advice, you know, not just in terms of pro wrestling, but outside the business."

Considering Jericho has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years and has won numerous world titles, receiving advice from Jericho and applying it would potentially be helpful.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ad Free Shows" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.