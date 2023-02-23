Mia Yim Was Not Sad About Her WWE Release: 'Everything Worked Out'

Mia Yim is currently in her second tenure on WWE's main roster, as she was previously released from the company in November 2021, along with her husband Keith Lee. While appearing on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Yim addressed all the life events that occurred around the time of her release and how she feels looking back at the timing of her and Lee's releases.

"When we got released, we had about two months until our wedding," Yim said. "We got married, we bought a house, we moved from Florida to Texas ... I'm kind of happy the release happened when it did because then I get to fully focus on that because Keith immediately went to AEW. The timing-wise of everything really did work out because instead of being sad and depressed about the release, I just kept busy."

During her first run in WWE, she had her name changed to Reckoning — despite wrestling under the name Mia Yim for a couple of years in "WWE NXT" — and joined the Retribution faction. She would not find much success, and the Retribution faction as a whole did not either, resulting in her not receiving a fair chance on the main roster.

However, with Triple H now as Head of Creative and Head of Talent Relations, Yim returned to the company in November 2022 and immediately joined The O.C. faction. Since returning to the company, Yim competed in the first-ever women's WarGames match on the main roster and was on the winning side, which was led by Bianca Belair.

