Mia Yim Discusses Her Relationship With The O.C.

The O.C. is one of the most notable groups in professional wrestling, both due to their successes in the WWE, as well as remaining synonymous with New Japan Pro Wrestling's Bullet Club. AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows have their fair share of history together both stateside and in Japan, so their reunion on the October 10 episode of "WWE RAW" was welcomed by many fans of the group.

As their feud with Judgement Day rages on, the introduction of Mia Yim into The O.C. was a major development for all parties involved, as she became the first person in the group to not be a former Bullet Club member. The former Mae Young Classic participant talked about what it means to have joined The O.C. in an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, calling it "an honor" to work alongside her three stablemates. "I never thought I'd be a part of that group," Yim admits, "They're so notable... and they mean so much in the wrestling world."

Yim then discusses her relationship with the members of The O.C., saying that she's known and been friends with all three of them for a while. "We've been with different companies, so I've known them for a while, so it wasn't like we've never worked together." As far as Anderson and Gallows go, Yim shared a locker room with them as recently as earlier this year when they all worked in Impact Wrestling at the same time.

Yim then briefly mentions a UpUpDownDown event a couple of years ago where she was rooting for AJ Styles. "We have a history beyond just wrestling," Yim concluded.