WWE Was Reportedly Worried About 'Sami' Chants During Cody Rhodes Raw Segment

It appears that WWE is doing everything possible to avoid their main championship storyline being taken off course heading into WrestleMania 39. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," the company was "very concerned" about Sami Zayn chants breaking out during Cody Rhodes' segment this past Monday night on "WWE Raw." The report suggests that the promotion carefully plotted the 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner's appearance so that fans wouldn't have the opportunity to shout for Zayn; Paul Heyman immediately interrupted Rhodes after making his entrance. The alleged feeling behind the curtain at WWE is that if the chants were to happen, it would hurt Rhodes' momentum leading into his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship clash with Roman Reigns in April.

WWE departed Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Monday without any damage done to Rhodes' position. The segment began with fans chanting for "The American Nightmare" before Heyman appeared on the screen. The "Wiseman" would rile up the challenger by referencing his family. The scene concluded with an angry Rhodes again declaring that he had to finish his story – becoming the first member of the Rhodes family to win a WWE world title – by beating Reigns in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Zayn did appear on "Raw" earlier this week after unsuccessfully challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2023 Elimination Chamber premium live event. The former "Honorary Uce" opened the broadcast by proposing that he and Kevin Owens unite to take down The Bloodline. However, Owens left Zayn in the ring and said he wanted nothing to do with him. It's currently unclear what direction Zayn will take on the road to WrestleMania 39.