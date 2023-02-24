Powerhouse Hobbs Would Like To Throw Real Hands With Jon Moxley Or Eddie Kingston

AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs is a homegrown talent with a ton of potential, and during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," Hobbs shared just how much he loves to fight — both inside and outside the ring — and named two fellow AEW performers he hopes to tussle with.

"Me personally, and this is a shoot — I like to fight," Hobbs said. "There [are] two names that come to mind. One is Jon Moxley, and the other one is Eddie Kingston. Just a straight-out brawl. ... Just straight fisticuffs. Straight fighting." Hobbs teased that he has a lot of other "soon-to-be victims" listed out in his Book of Hobbs, the storytelling device featured in recent vignettes for the AEW talent. If Hobbs gets his way, we'll be seeing a lot more of him on television in the future, as he has been working hard to better himself and stand out among AEW's loaded roster.

Though he officially debuted earlier in the year, Hobbs first made a name for himself in AEW back in the fall of 2020, when he came to the aid of Moxley during an attack from Team Taz. Hobbs would later adopt the Powerhouse moniker and align himself with Team Taz, turning heel in the process. Fast forward nearly two years and, after failing to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championship together, Powerhouse Hobbs started a feud with former partner Ricky Starks. In the end, Starks came out on top, and Hobbs made a play for the TNT Championship, coming up short once again at Full Gear last November. As of now, the AEW audience is still waiting to see what is next for Hobbs as he picks up wins on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation."