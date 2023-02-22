Powerhouse Hobbs Believes Ricky Starks Feud Was 'Breakout Moment,' Talks Team Taz Breakup

Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs were both part of Team Taz for well over a year. Yet last year on a July "AEW Dynamite," Starks lost the FTW Championship to HOOK, Hobbs turned on Starks, and the group formed by "The Human Suplex Machine" Taz came crumbling down. Following this surprising betrayal, Starks and Hobbs would feud for several months. And on "Busted Open Radio" today, Hobbs reflected the importance of that rivalry and why he thought the breakup was inevitable.

"For me, personally, it was ... a breakout moment because I think being in the Team Taz — myself, Ricky, and HOOK — we were all kind of going our separate ways," Hobbs explained. "For me and Ricky, it was either we were going to sink or swim, and I think we both came out swimming."

Starks and Hobbs stepped into the ring with one another twice following their breakup. In their first encounter at All Out, Hobbs walked away with the victory in a surprisingly quick fashion. But at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam," Starks evened the score, beating Hobbs in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match.

Since their bouts, Starks has gone on to challenge for the AEW World Championship against MJF — ultimately falling to the titleholder — and a high-profile feud against Chris Jericho. While Starks has been one of the most featured stars on AEW television in recent months, it's been back to the drawing board with Powerhouse Hobbs. He has mostly been seen in vignettes unveiling new chapters in the "Book of Hobbs." His last match was on February 20 against Sal Muscat.

