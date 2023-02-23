Kenny Omega Teases Mixed Tag Partnership With Mercedes Mone In NJPW

While AEW star Kenny Omega and Mercedes Mone were making a whole lot of money for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17, they were also crossing paths for the first time. That interaction, which Mone revealed in her short documentary on her New Japan debut, may have been what Rick Blaine would describe as the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Mone posted the clip of her meeting with Omega on Twitter this morning, as well as a hopeful message regarding them meeting again some sunny day. "So nice to meet you Kenny Omega until our paths meet again," Mone tweeted, followed by five star emojis.

Omega didn't take long to respond to Mone, and he appeared eager for the two of them to do more in NJPW than just say hello backstage. "Our work with NJPW isn't quite done yet, so I'm sure they will!" Omega tweeted. "I hear they sometimes do mix matches now too..."

Omega may need to get in line if he wants to team with Mone. That's because Mone publicly expressed interest last weekend in teaming with Kazuchika Okada, the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and Omega's long time rival, following his successful title defense over Hiroshi Tanahashi at Battle in the Valley. Mone also was successful that night, winning the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI in her first NJPW match.

It should be noted that Omega and Okada, despite their past differences, seem to be on friendly terms now, having teamed together at New Years Dash the night after Wrestle Kingdom 17. As such, perhaps a situation can be worked out in which both Okada and Omega team with Mone, maybe even as a trios team.