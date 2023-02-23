WWE Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin Celebrates Major Sobriety Milestone

"WWE SmackDown" ring announcer Samantha Irvin recently celebrated her and former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet's engagement. However, this is not the only major event to occur in her life over the past few months, as she tweeted, "6 years ago I ended my toxic relationship with alcohol. Sharing this just in case someone needs to hear it's possible" Following this announcement, many replied to her, declaring their support for her and congratulating Irvin for the major accomplishment.

Irvin has received praise for the effort she puts into announcing certain names on the "SmackDown" roster. Some of those include her emphasis on the letter 'R' in Roman Reigns and her ability to pronounce all three members of Imperium's names, including GUNTHER, correctly. She has been the in-ring announcer for the brand since early 2022, and previously worked for the now-defunct "205 Live" brand. Prior to her getting hired by WWE, she competed on season 10 of "America's Got Talent" as an R&B singer.

Despite her job as an in-ring announcer, Irvin got to be part of the spotlight on the December 23, 2022, edition of "SmackDown." Her real-life fiancé Ricochet teamed Braun Strowman to take on Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci — part of the way through the match, Ricochet was exhausted and Strowman found a mistletoe, took him over to Irvin, held the mistletoe over both of them and the engaged couple kissed.