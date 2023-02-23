Arn Anderson Says Barry Windham Is 'Making His Way Back Slowly'

Last December, WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffered a "massive heart attack" and immediately had to undergo an emergency procedure. Fortunately, within a week, he was out of the ICU and able to speak and stand. Now, one of Windham's former allies, Arn Anderson, has an update on Windham's health, sharing it on a recent episode of "ARN."

"Getting it third party that he is making his way back slowly," Anderson conveyed. "It was a really, really bad scare. I know it scared the s*** out of all of us as soon as we heard it." And while Windham understandably has some limitations at the moment, Anderson suggests he's coming along. "I think he's getting a little bit better along," he continued. "I don't think he's in a position that he can travel or anything like that yet."

Both men were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame together in 2012 as part of the Four Horsemen. Anderson was, of course, a founding member of the group while Windham later joined the legendary stable in 1988.

For "The Enforcer," it's not lost on him how many people have come together to show their support for his friend since the heart attack. "A lot of thought has went into Barry Windham and his condition, a lot of prayers," he added. "We appreciate that coming from everybody, I know the family does."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "ARN" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.