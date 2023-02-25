Beth Phoenix And Edge Shared Mutual Mixed Tag History Prior To WWE Elimination Chamber

Though it wasn't their first time competing alongside one another, Edge and Beth Phoenix still wanted to deliver a noteworthy performance at WWE's Elimination Chamber event. After over a year away from the ring, "The Glamazon" stepped up to team with her real-life husband, and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Edge, in his pursuit of taking down The Judgment Day. Ahead of their mixed tag team match against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley, Phoenix and Edge dug deep into the archives to forge a game plan to combat their ruthless opponents, and also craft some compelling moves.

"We did so much mix tag research and it was such a deep dive," Phoenix told "Busted Open Radio."

"It was so funny because we're Googling and looking up all these mix tags for ideas, and I'm like, 'We're in a lot of these mixed tags,'" Phoenix recalled. "Adam and I had a lot in our previous life and previous career. We've done a lot of mixed tags, so that was really fun too. I feel like he and I are pretty experienced in that lane, so it was great to be able to share that together."

Prior to Elimination Chamber, Phoenix and Edge only wrestled together on one other occasion, defeating The Miz and Maryse with double Glam Slams at Royal Rumble 2022. During their second go-around, the couple collaborated to pull off another popular move. As an homage to FTR, Phoenix and Edge delivered a Shatter Machine — known as the Big Rig in AEW — to Balor, before securing the win.

