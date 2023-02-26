Angelo Dawkins Downplays Aerial Abilities: 'It's Just Ground-Based Entertainment'

WWE's Montez Ford has received high praise for his recent in-ring work, but fans have also been impressed by his partner Angelo Dawkins' recent performances in the ring, especially his aerial ability.

While talking with "Fightful," Dawkins had some things to say regarding the chatter around his recent flashes of aerial offense. Ford, who continues to be praised for his high-flying ability, was asked if he felt the need to one-up his partner.

"Absolutely not man," Ford declared. "He is Lucha Dawks for a reason, okay?" which was immediately met with a shake of the head by his tag team partner. "We are not at a deficit in our abilities to perform in the ring," said Ford, before reiterating, "You are now looking at Lucha Dawks," only to receive the same reaction from Dawkins.

Taking that all into account, while Ford seems poised for his own singles breakout at the moment, "Lucha Dawks" has fared pretty well on his own in recent months, so much so that WWE officials have taken note of his improved in-ring work on more than one occasion. Yet for what it's worth, that nickname isn't one he's hoping sticks around.

"Let's put it like this, alright," Dawkins began. "The person that y'all see on Monday Night Raw and the person that is right here, right now, that is me — two completely different people," to which Ford immediately disagreed. He continued undeterred, saying, "There is no Lucha Dawks, I am ground-based, alright? Ground-based ENT." Ford persisted, even going so far as to chant "Lucha Dawks," but Dawkins continued to downplay it.

