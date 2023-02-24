Chris Jericho Comments On AEW Dynamite Hitting 1-Million Mark In Viewership

Among Chris Jericho's many self-proclaimed monikers, "Million Viewer Man" and "Demo God" are most relevant this Friday morning.

With this week's "AEW Dynamite" cracking the 1-million mark in viewership for the first time since the 1/25 episode, not to mention achieving its highest overall rating since October 2022, Jericho had every reason to feel braggadocious on social media.

"WE'RE NUMBER ONE! Back on top baby! #AEWDynamite #DemoGod @AEW," Jericho tweeted shortly after the release of AEW's viewership figures.

Jericho referring to himself as "Demo God" is relevant, albeit for one week, seeing as "Dynamite" achieved its highest 18-49 key demo rating since the Grand Slam episode on September 21, 2022. According to Showbuzz Daily, the show ranked #1 on the Cabe Top 150 charts this week, topping two NCAA College Basketball games on ESPN.

Jericho had originally filed to trademark the moniker of "Demo God" after AEW's flagship show topped the key demo charts in August 2020. That said, it's been a while since Jericho has been able to brag about AEW dominating the key demos. Over the past few months, the promotion has struggled to top the Cable Top 150 charts, a regular occurrence in 2021 and 2022. In fact, even the Jay Briscoe memorial episode of "Dynamite," which raked in over 1 million viewers, finished #3 in the Cable Top 150 charts back in the first week of January.

It's also worth noting that "Dynamite" did not go head-to-head against any NBA games this week, seeing as the league was in the middle of its All-Star break. As such, it remains to be seen if AEW can maintain its pole position — in the key demos — for next week's show, which would be the fallout episode from AEW Revolution, where Jericho will wrestle Ricky Starks in a grudge match.