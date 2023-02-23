AEW Dynamite Back Over A Million Viewers, Most Since October

After a disappointing last week that saw the show draw the lowest rating it had in months, many were questioning what "AEW Dynamite" could do to regain some viewership momentum. As it turns out, all it needed was a healthy dose of top star Jon Moxley, and a dash of Dark Order's Evil Uno.

According to Wrestlenomics, the February 22 episode of "Dynamite," headlined by Moxley versus Uno, drew 1.028 million total viewers, and 454,000 viewers aged 18-49, for a 0.35 rating overall. Perhaps equally as important, "Dynamite" overall placed number one for the night in the key demo, according to Showbuzz Daily. Compared to last week's show, "Dynamite" was up 25 percent overall, and a whopping 29 percent in the P18-49 demo.

It should be noted that "Dynamite" received some help this week, as it went against no NBA competition for the first time since October. The league remained on hiatus for its All-Star Break. Nevertheless, AEW will surely be pleased with these numbers, the highest in P18-49 since September 21 and its highest overall viewership since October 5. This is not the first time "Dynamite" has done over a million viewers this year, however, the "Dynamite" debut of Mark Briscoe on January 25 did 1.003 million total viewers, with a 0.32 rating in P18-49.

AEW will now hope for a similar bump for "Rampage," after last Friday's show drew a record-low viewership after being preempted by the first night of NBA All-Star weekend. "Rampage" will return to its normal timeslot for Friday night's episode, which will feature The Young Bucks battling Aussie Open.