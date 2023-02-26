Cesar Duran Wants To Grow MLW By Bringing In Lucha Libre

A long time ago, in a Lucha Underground far, far away, Dario Cueto was a man who was all about courage, honor, and above all else, violence. Years later, Cueto is now known as MLW's Cesar Duran and is still a man very much into those three factors. He's also happy that fellow LU alumni like Johnny Mundo and Taya are around in MLW as well, creating a similar vibe that Duran believes helped make Lucha Underground special years ago.

In an interview with "SEScoops," Duran talked about that same feeling being backstage at MLW and even suggested that some former Lucha Underground talents had expressed interest in working with the promotion upon learning he was involved.

"Everybody from Lucha Underground wants to come with us," Duran said. "Even people that are in WWE, when they knew I joined MLW, they called up and I think you know what people I'm talking about. Because it was such a family, Lucha Underground. So with me back, the family feeling is happening now in MLW, whenever we have an event. So it's lovely ... because the talent of those guys from Lucha Underground is amazing."

Duran talked about how he was looking to make MLW better and thinks the style of his old series is the way to do it.

"All the guys that I'm going to bring in, they're going to make this show something that is going to take the audience away from other promotions very fast," Duran said. "You wait and see. That's what I'm looking forward to. We're having a big component of Lucha libre into MLW. They will love it. So I'm trying to put more of a Lucha libre style into the mix."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SEScoops" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription