John Hennigan Shares Excitement About MLW Reunion With Lucha Underground Star

Throughout his nearly 20-year career in wrestling, John Hennigan has never met a name he didn't like. He's also proven to be right at home in the world of lucha libre, winning every major singles title in Lucha Libre AAA, and competing on all four seasons of Lucha Underground, where he received acclaim wrestling under the name Johnny Mundo. Now Hennigan is reunited with several former Lucha Underground talents, including his wife, Taya Valkyrie, and the former Dario Cueto, Cesar Duran, while working in MLW. While Mundo is very excited to be working with Taya again, as he revealed on the In The Kliq podcast, he seems to be equally excited about working with Duran as well.

"Cesar Duran is such a talent," Hennigan said. "He adds credibility, creativity, and just skill to any situation that he's in. He's a pleasure to be around, and he really elevates anyone he's in a segment with. He takes the art of professional wrestling very seriously. If you don't know what I'm talking about, he was Dario Cueto in Lucha Underground. He's Cesar Duran now in MLW, but at my bachelor party we called him Luis, cause that's his shoot name."

"He's like, the best dude ever," Hennigan continued. "If you don't know him, check it out, because he's like a modern day throwback to everything that was great about a manager in the '80s. I think he's evolved into that next level, because he's a very serious actor. He's blending pro wrestling and his ability at acting together. And the only place to see it is MLW."

