Matt Hardy Suggests Kenny Omega Will Defeat MJF For The AEW World Title

Although Maxwell Jacob Friedman's reign with the AEW World Championship is likely just getting started (unless Bryan Danielson has anything to say about it), there are already those within AEW taking their pick on who is going to topple the current champion. During the most recent "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Hardy shared that he believes former title holder Kenny Omega has what it takes to be the next AEW World Champion.

"If I had to guess, I would say Kenny Omega," Hardy replied upon being asked who he thought would be the one to take the title from MJF. Hardy also stated that he doesn't believe the point of Friedman's title reign is to create a star from a younger talent, but is instead meant to elevate MJF himself.

Despite winning the AEW World Championship last November, Friedman has only made one title defense up to this point, defeating Ricky Starks at AEW Winter is Coming. Danielson will be the next challenger for MJF, with a one-hour Iron Man match set for AEW Revolution to decide who is the better wrestler.

Assuming Friedman makes it out of Revolution with the title, we could already have some hints as to his upcoming challengers. Following his title victory in November, MJF posted a list of AEW wrestlers who will "never be able to beat him" for the championship. The first two names on the list were Starks and Danielson, followed by Wardlow, Eddie Kingston, "Hangman" Adam Page, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Darby Allin, Adam Cole, and lastly Claudio Castagnoli. Omega, however, was nowhere to be seen on the list.