Roman Reigns Advertised For Upcoming Episode Of WWE Raw

Cody Rhodes moved one step closer to his goal of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he won the men's Royal Rumble back in January and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. But to this point, he has yet to come face-to-face with the reigning titleholder Roman Reigns. So far, all interactions regarding their title match have been between Rhodes and Reigns' "wise man" Paul Heyman. That should be changing in the coming weeks.

Per PWInsider, "The Tribal Chief" is scheduled to appear at the March 20 date of "WWE Raw" in St. Louis, Missouri, perhaps setting the stage for the anticipated encounter between the two combatants on the Monday night show. After all, in Rhodes' last conversation with Heyman, he made it crystal clear that the next time someone from The Bloodline was in his presence, it'd better be the "Head of the Table."

You won't have to wait that long to see Reigns entirely though. He is currently slated to be at "WWE SmackDown" next Friday. Could "The American Nightmare" opt to show up on a Friday night and do their dance a little sooner? In wrestling, anything is possible. Reigns has been preoccupied with Sami Zayn as of late — perfectly reasonable heading into their emotional match at Elimination Chamber — but it's expected that he'll be turning his full attention to his next challenger soon enough.

Reigns is not the "SmackDown" talent making crossover appearances on "Raw" in the lead-up to WrestleMania. Ronda Rousey is set for this Monday's "Raw." It's believed that she and Shayna Baszler are gearing up to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.