Brian Gewirtz On Young Rock Season Finale, The Rock Skipping WrestleMania, Adam Ray's Vince McMahon, Chad Frost, And More - Exclusive

Some eagle eyed fans also couldn't help but notice that the Universal Title was part of the Prime Minister's collection. Is there a comment on that?

Yeah, I thought that was hilarious because I saw Twitter explode with the Universal Title and everyone jumping to these conclusions, and everyone's saying "The Rock wouldn't put that universal title in if it wasn't for ..." Basically we stepped in to set that day and saw all that stuff laid out, so maybe our set designer or props have some knowledge that we don't. [Laughs] I know former referee, Marty Elias, who was working with Chava Guerrero, as far as our wrestling coordination and stunts and stuff like that, he had a lot to do with getting a lot of those props in that room.

We just stepped in there and it was like, "Wow, they got everything in here." Didn't think twice about it, we shot our scenes. I did make sure to put my book in the display case talking to the producers. [Laughs] They were cool with that, but that was really the only piece of memorabilia that was strategically placed, as far as I know. Everything else, we stepped in the day of and marveled at it, felt kind of jealous because I wanted to take home the Wrestle Fest game, but everything else just happened to be there.

That leads to a question you've probably been dreading ... The Rock has been extremely busy these last few months between "Young Rock," "Black Adam," the XFL, his tequila, energy drinks, everything. Between this and a few lines you've had in "Young Rock," it sure seemed like this was going towards a WrestleMania appearance. It would also make a certain degree of sense for the Rock to be involved, at least from many fans' perspectives because it would provide a lot of promotional opportunities. Do you have any insight as to why this Rock/WrestleMania thing ever happened?

Look, time is ever moving forward. There's many reasons from scheduling and stuff that I probably don't even have any idea in terms of why something would happen or not happen. Organically, it makes sense. Who knows? All I know is if I get a call saying, "Hey, I'm going to Mania. I'll see you there," I'm ready to hop on a plane and go to Mania. I know that's not a well detailed, documented answer, but that's the case because that could happen anytime whether it's this one down the road, five years from now, 10 years from now, who knows. Dwayne, and myself to a much lesser extent, we always have ties with WWE. They're always going to be part of the family and part of us. If it happens, great. I'll be ready to go. Dwayne will be ready to go. If it doesn't, it doesn't, but we'll see what happens.