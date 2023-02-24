WWE Money In The Bank 2023 General Sale Reportedly Sells Out In One Minute

The O2 Arena in London, England, is set to be packed to the rafters for WWE Money in the Bank 2023 later this year. According to Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, WWE has confirmed that general sale tickets for the premium live event sold out in one minute. McCarthy noted that, at one stage, over 30,000 fans queued on Ticketmaster looking to secure their seats. Despite the alleged sell-out, it's said that single holds and premium tickets will be released in the coming weeks.

WWE announced last month that Money in the Bank would take place in the United Kingdom for the first time on July 1. However, many fans were surprised that the promotion opted to utilize a 20,000-capacity arena, given the success of Clash at the Castle at the Principality Stadium in September 2022. The organization claimed that 62,296 people attended the first major WWE stadium show across the pond in 30 years. A report suggested that WWE sees the O2 Arena as "the Madison Square Garden of England," and it was the venue they wanted to use for the event. The company later confirmed that "WWE SmackDown" would also be held in England's capital city the night before Money in the Bank.

Last year's Money in the Bank premium live event saw a venue change after the presentation was initially scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE downgraded to the MGM Grand Garden Arena without providing an explanation for the alteration.