Backstage News Regarding Money In The Bank's Location

It was announced last week that Money In The Bank 2023 will be taking place on Saturday, July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England. It marks the first time in history that the show will be taking place overseas. Fightful Select has shared some backstage news regarding the location.

Fightful spoke to several WWE sources about the decision to run O2 Arena as opposed to a stadium. One source told them that they view the O2 Arena as the "Madison Square Garden of England," and it was a venue they wanted to travel to. Another WWE source said that "running a show of this magnitude" helps establish the importance of Money In The Bank as one of WWE's biggest events.

Fightful Select also commented on two rumors that were surrounding the annual event. They were reportedly told that the event going away was never "seriously considered" and secondly, it was reiterated to them that "no booking plans are set yet."

Per the report, the picking of the location, date, and venue was a collaborative effort, instead of just WWE co-CEO Nick Khan's ideas. Khan was credited for the dates and locations that ended up being successful for WWE in 2022.

Last year's Money In The Bank saw the venue change from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada to a smaller venue, the MGM Grand Arena. Speaking of last year, the winner of the Men's Money In The Bank match was Austin Theory, while the winner of the Women's Money In The Bank match was Liv Morgan.