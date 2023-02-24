Eric Bischoff Likens Sami Zayn's WWE Ascension To That Of Diamond Dallas Page In WCW

Over the past year, Sami Zayn has seen a drastic change in his career trajectory. After losing to Johnny Knoxville and his "Jackass" crew at WrestleMania 38, he found himself challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber less than a week ago. After hanging mostly around WWE's mid-card since being promoted to the main roster in 2015, his rapid rise to the main event has certainly turned a lot of heads. But, in a way, we've seen this film before. Recently on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge," a comparison between Zayn and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Diamond Dallas Page was brought up, and one guy who was directly responsible for DDP's ascension spoke about some of their similarities — Eric Bischoff.

"There are some parallels there. [DDP] was kind of in the middle of the roster, right, and he was pretty good," Bischoff stated, "but once [DDP] made that transition, once he turned down the NWO and started working with Randy Savage and so many other top names, he just blew out of the pack. He didn't slowly grow his way to the top of the roster; he just blew the doors off."

Bischoff continued by explaining how Zayn's rocketship to stardom operated in near fashion. "Sami has been around a long time, you know, and he's been very successful and he's very talented and he's very good," he started. "But the way he has completely blown the doors off and taken ownership of that character and that role is very similar to what DDP did."

Diamond Dallas Page had become a three-time world champion by the end of his career. Zayn's quest for his first still persists and is not over yet.

