El Hijo De Vikingo Vs. Laredo Kid Announced For GCW Lucha Libre Show WrestleMania Weekend

AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo continues to build an impressive resume for himself these days. Not only is he nearly 450 days into his reign as Mega Champion – the third longest reign in the history of the title — and racking up a number of accolades, but now he's getting the chance to face one of his biggest rivals during WrestleMania weekend.

On Twitter this afternoon, Gringo Loco announced a huge new match, billed as a player in next year's Match of the Year race, for The Wrld on Lucha – GCW's upcoming lucha-themed show in Los Angeles as part of "The Collective" on April 1.

"WRLD ON LUCHA UPDATE," he revealed. "Just Signed: HIJO DE VIKINGO VS LAREDO KID in a potential MOTY Candidate!!"

*WRLD ON LUCHA UPDATE* Just Signed: HIJO DE VIKINGO VS LAREDO KID in a potential MOTY Candidate!!

Get Tix:https://t.co/9WhrxDIzpl Collective Ticket Packages:https://t.co/XYGuWID4gc Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!

Sat 4/1 – 9PM

The UCC – LA pic.twitter.com/CEwHpYGNja — GringoLoco (@GringoLocoOG) February 24, 2023

Vikingo and Laredo Kid are no strangers to one another, having frequently teamed together as members of Los Jinetes del Aire. They've recently gained more notoriety, however, as opponents. Since December 2018, they've crossed paths on four separate occasions with their two bouts for Laredo's Cruiserweight Championship in 2019 and 2022 credited for raising awareness of both luchadors' profiles.

While Laredo maintains a 3-1 advantage in those matches, he'll likely be the one out for retribution against the Mega Champion in this bout. Following their last match, Laredo was forced to undergo emergency surgery; his intestines were ruptured after being hit with a Vikingo dive. Laredo hasn't wrestled since, though he is scheduled to return to the ring on March 5 prior to the Vikingo match.