Drew McIntyre Knocks Boxing Skills Of Potential WWE Hopeful Jake Paul

As Jake Paul prepares for his biggest test inside a boxing ring, the social media personality has teased involvement in WWE in the near future, leaving many to guess when he'll join his brother Logan under the professional wrestling banner. Despite Logan Paul quickly establishing himself as a real talent in-ring, it hasn't come without criticism and the same applies to Jake ahead of his next fight.

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently joined his best friend Sheamus on his YouTube series "Celtic Warrior Workouts," with the two stars participating in boxing training with three-time World Kickboxing Champion Bernard "Swiftkick" Robinson. The workout was McIntyre's first ever boxing workout, going 15 three-minute rounds with Sheamus, showing off his skills in the process. Promoting the video via his Twitter account, McIntyre declared himself "already better" than Jake at boxing, a dig at the social media personality who's won all six of his professional fights. The tweet from McIntyre was met by a response from Sheamus, calling for the two stars to "book it," referring to a future fight between the two.

Despite there not being any concrete plans set for Jake Paul in the WWE, it does appear the Paul brothers have championship titles on their minds, having referenced it in a previous interview. Regarding his future with WWE, Jake said he doesn't want to "derail" his boxing career, citing the fear of injuries (Logan Paul sustained a knee injury in his title match against Roman Reigns last year) as a major factor. Jake did leave the door open in the future, saying he loves the WWE and loves working with his brother.

"So that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon for sure," Jake said.