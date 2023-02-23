Jake Paul Cautiously Open To Joining Brother Logan In WWE

Ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury this weekend in Saudi Arabia, professional boxer Jake Paul showed up on "The MMA Hour" to discuss the fight and his potential interest in joining his brother Logan in the WWE. In the lead-up to last year's Crown Jewel, Jake appeared during the press conference to support his brother and later got involved in his match with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Since then, the Paul brothers have teased WWE Tag Team Championship reigns awaiting them in the future. And while reports have indicated that there aren't any concrete plans for Jake to step between the ropes to wrestle, the interest is still there — just maybe not yet.

"We'll see, well see," Jake Paul said when discussing his future with WWE. "I'm down, I just don't want to get injured. I know how serious [it is]. My brother tore his MCL; it's crazy out there. I just don't want it to derail my boxing and all of that," he added, "but I'm down. I love the WWE, I love working with my brother so that would definitely be something that could be on the horizon for sure."

When speaking about his brother's early success in the WWE as something he could mirror, Jake said Logan was "perfectly made" for the WWE and it's insane to see because he looks like "he's been doing it for years." Logan Paul appears to be on a collision course with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39 after their interactions at both the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber cost Rollins dearly in fulfilling his championship aspirations.