Title Defenses For Orange Cassidy And HOOK Announced For AEW Dynamite

Stokely Hathaway and The Firm have had a strong presence on AEW television since debuting at AEW All Out 2022 to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match. With The Firm's Austin and Colten Gunn currently holding the AEW Tag Team Championship, the group will be looking to acquire singles gold on the March 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in San Francisco.

HOOK will return from his brief suspension to continue his feud with The Firm when he defends the FTW Championship against The Firm's Matt Hardy. In Hathaway's promo calling out HOOK on the February 24 episode of "AEW Rampage," he teased a match between HOOK and "All Ego" Ethan Page but ultimately selected Hardy to challenge for the belt. After Hathaway walked away to take a phone call, The Firm raised the stakes for the FTW Championship match, suggesting that the match should be no-disqualification and they be banned from ringside. Furthermore, Hardy proposed a match between HOOK and Hathaway if he does not win the FTW Championship on Wednesday. The stipulations have not been confirmed as of yet, but they would create additional intrigue for HOOK's fifth defense of the FTW Title.

Also on the show, Orange Cassidy will face a Firm member when he defends the All-Atlantic Championship against Big Bill. Following an attack on Best Friends members Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta by Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, and The Gunns, Cassidy will seek revenge against The Firm's giant on "AEW Dynamite." If Cassidy can find a way to overcome Big Bill, he will have an impressive 13 successful defenses as All-Atlantic Champion.