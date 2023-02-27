Trish Stratus Nabs Canadian Screen Award Nomination For Role In Canada's Got Talent

A change of plans on last Monday's "WWE Raw" isn't slowing Trish Stratus down in the slightest. Last week, she was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award for her work on "Canada's Got Talent." For those looking for an American equivalent to the CSAs, that'd be the Emmys. And it appears the WWE Hall of Famer is still wrapping her head around the nomination, tweeting out this morning "Still can't get over being nominated for my first Canadian Screen Award! My @CanGotTalent fam rocks! And thank you to @TheCdnAcademy!!"

Stratus, a seven-time Women's Champion in WWE, was slated to be at "Raw" last week before things went in another direction. In fact, she was all set to appear on Bayley's "Ding Dong Hello" segment, which ultimately led to her real-life bestie and fellow Hall of Famer, Lita, challenging Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. While no details were given other than a "creative change," it'll be interesting to see whether or not she appears in the build-up to WrestleMania after all.

Nevertheless, it's been a while since Stratus last wrestled in a match for WWE. We've got to go all the way back to SummerSlam 2019 from her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where she lost to Charlotte Flair in a bout that lasted just under 17 minutes. But for those interested to find out whether or not Stratus nabs the Canadian Screen Award, you'll need access to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) or CBC Gem. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, April 16, and starts at 8 p.m. EST.