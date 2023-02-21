Backstage News On Nixed Plans For Trish Stratus Comeback On WWE Raw

Lita isn't the only WWE Hall of Famer who is figured into WWE's creative plans going into WrestleMania 39.

According to Fightful Select, Trish Stratus was supposed to appear on the 2/20 "WWE Raw" during Bayley's "Ding Dong Hello" segment, but those plans were nixed shortly prior to the show. Instead, Becky Lynch and Lita confronted Damage CTRL and challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. As noted, Lynch & Lita vs. IYO SKY & Dakota Kai for the titles is confirmed for next week's red brand show.

The report added that Stratus, a native of Toronto, "physically was at the show in Ottawa, but left before the segment happened." As for the reasoning for the change of plans, Fightful was relayed the simple message of "creative change" by WWE officials. No further details were shared as to why Stratus did not appear on the show.

It's worth noting that Stratus was reportedly also slated to appear on the 2/13 "Raw" in Brooklyn, New York, but those plans were changed in the wake of Dakota Kai's legitimate injury. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had internally discussed a six-woman match pitting Lita, Lynch and Stratus against Damage CTRL, and while the seeds for such a match have yet to be planted, Dave Meltzer reported that the potential angle "isn't dead" just yet. Meltzer added that the Stratus vs. Damage CTRL storyline was "expected to be revisited at some point" in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39.

According to several other reports, the team of Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are expected to pursue the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39. As such, it remains to be seen if Lynch & Lita's potential victory next week leads to Lynch and Rousey renewing their old rivalry at the Showcase of Immortals. Lynch vs. Rousey was, at one point, rumored for WWE's biggest show of the show.