D-Von Dudley Calls AEW's MJF 'The Second Coming Of CM Punk'

Since CM Punk seemingly took a pause from wrestling a second time last September, D-Von Dudley believes the business was missing a "rebel" with the ability to shake up the industry. Dudley believes that Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the answer.

In a recent interview on Sportskeeda's "Wrestle Binge" podcast, the former WWE and ECW star opened up about his thoughts on the present day wrestling business and said he thinks MJF, the current AEW World Champion, is the best heel going right now.

"I think a lot of people like him [as a heel]," Dudley said. "I think he's the second coming -– and no disrespect to you, MJF –- of CM Punk, because I think when Punk left we were waiting for that rebel to come out again and to take charge of wrestling and I think he's the man that did it. I think he was the one that came out and did that."

Punk famously shook up the pro wrestling business with his 2011 "pipe bomb" promo, exposing backstage dirt live on WWE television and bringing real-life contract negotiations into his on-screen storyline. In recent years, MJF's own career has skyrocketed due to that same ability to captivate an audience with reality bending trash talk. On his way to becoming AEW World Champion, MJF has knocked out 54-year-old retired wrestler William Regal, repeatedly belittled former and current-day fan favorites, and put Regal's mentee Bryan Danielson through a weeks-long gauntlet in order for MJF to agree to even have a match with him — all the while teasing he'll leave AEW for WWE when his contract expires in 2024.

"He's a hell of a talent," Dudley said. "He's amazing on the mic, there's no question. He hits every cylinder there is [in] becoming a heel."

