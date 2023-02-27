Tamina Snuka Says 'Everyone,' Including Her, Wants To Be In The Bloodline

One of the hottest acts in professional wrestling right now is The Bloodline. From The Usos and Solo Sikoa to Roman Reigns – not to mention the former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn – there's been plenty of praise to go around. "WWE Raw" star Tamina (who is a cousin to The Usos, Sikoa, and Reigns as well as The Rock) would love to join them, but as she told TMZ, so would everyone would.

"I feel like everybody wants to be part of The Bloodline," Tamina said. "So yeah, I want to be part of The Bloodline."

That said, you never know quite which direction this group is going to take, with Zayn being one of the bigger surprises to come out of this entire thing. Yet no matter what, Tamina remains incredibly proud of her family and singled out its newest member in particular.

"You know how it is," she continued, "WWE will hit you with a surprise from the side of the face ... I'm proud of that bloodline. Like Solo, this boy is doing his own thing and he is — they are all thriving."

Tamina believes that while every member is finding their own way, all of them still have something to prove. And then there was the Zayn of it all, something that's provided more than its share of intrigue. But to Tamina, that's part of what makes this all special. It all comes down to possibility.

"I mean you had Sami Zayn come in, that's a whole other thing," she added. "It's a family bond, but man it's the battles, the what's gonna come next. You never know."

