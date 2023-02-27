Eric Bischoff Says The Bloodline, Not Sami Zayn, Is WWE's Top Draw

The Bloodline storyline has been brewing since 2020, but the faction led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is having its greatest success right now. Some believe it's solely thanks to Sami Zayn, but that's a belief that Eric Bischoff simply can't get behind. During an episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff took exception to the notion that Zayn is solely responsible for all of The Bloodline's buzz.

"The Bloodline storyline has been the top draw," Bischoff said. "I think it's a reflection of ignorance to pick out one person within that entourage of people that are involved in that story and assign all of that success to one individual."

Zayn had been The Bloodline's "Honorary Uce," but he divorced himself from the group after hitting Reigns in the back with a steel chair at the Royal Rumble event. Bischoff said that from a fan's perspective, he can understand the emotion of wanting to see Zayn be the one to end Reign's run. With that said, he's looking at things from a business standpoint. He said you have to look beyond the Montreal crowd given that those fans are always "hot" for events, not to mention the fact that Zayn was a monster hometown favorite.

The former WCW boss also pointed out that The Bloodline storyline boosted Jey Uso's stock. Bischoff said before the faction was created, Uso was just known as one of Rikishi's sons who had issues with D.U.I. Bischoff expressed his belief that Jey Uso has emerged as a new character thanks to this story, which is why it's hard to credit its success to one performer.

