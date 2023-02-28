WWE NXT Preview (2/28): Gigi Dolin To Speak, Meiko Satomura Vs. Zoey Stark, Carmelo Hayes Vs. Tyler Bate, More

Meiko Satomura will face Zoey Stark for the first time tonight ahead of challenging Roxanne Perez for the "NXT" Women's Championship on March 7. The Japanese legend was granted the title shot by the champion earlier this month, but Stark feels the championship opportunity belongs to her after putting together a string of victories in recent weeks. Seven nights ago, the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion claimed she would show Satomura who "the real final boss is" when they stepped into the ring. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes is set to go one-on-one with Tyler Bate. Both wrestlers are currently eyeing an "NXT" Championship shot and will look to prove who deserves that opportunity when they meet inside the squared circle.

Gigi Dolin is set to speak about her former Toxic Attraction teammate's recent actions. The 25-year-old sought revenge on Jacy Jayne last week during her battle with Indi Hartwell; Jayne had attacked Dolin on "Ding Dong, Hello!" earlier this month. Elsewhere, Wes Lee will again put the "NXT" North American Championship on the line with an open challenge. The champion last issued the offer on February 14, which saw Von Wagner accept and fail to capture the gold.

Furthermore, Indus Sher will battle Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen in tag team action this evening. Veer and Sanga are looking to continue their impressive run on the brand after recently overcoming former "NXT" Tag Team Champions Julius and Brutus Creed. Lastly, Sol Ruca and Elektra Lopez are scheduled to collide; Lopez currently holds two televised victories over Ruca in singles action.