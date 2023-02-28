Chris Jericho Says He Has 'Zero Interest' In Future WWE Return

Chris Jericho has become such a staple in AEW that it's easy to forget that, before the promotion formed in 2019, Jericho was long thought to be a WWE lifer. And just like it was tough to imagine him outside WWE back then, it's hard to think of Jericho working anywhere but AEW now, a viewpoint that he himself shares. In an interview with Daily Star, Jericho made it clear that he's enjoyed his AEW tenure more than his WWE one to this point, and, as his recent contract extension also confirms, he doesn't foresee a move from AEW to WWE any time soon.

"I've been in WWE. I know how it works," Jericho said. "They work that way, I don't care if Vince is there, Hunter is there, or whoever is there. They have a way of doing things, and I was there for 20 years and was pretty good at it. I like the way we do things at AEW better ... so I don't know why I wouldn't want to finish my career in AEW."

"I never thought that I wouldn't finish my career with WWE, but things happened, and I was just like 'I want to go to Japan and do this match [with NJPW]' and it opened up a whole new world for me. It was like 'oh my gosh, this is the fun side of wrestling again! Business is business and there's always ups and downs, but I have zero interest in ever going back to WWE. That's not out of bitterness or anger. I love Vince and I love Hunter and all the people there." Jericho currently finds himself embroiled in a feud with rising star Ricky Starks, with the two set to clash at AEW Revolution.