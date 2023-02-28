WWE Raw Ratings Down Slightly

This week's "WWE Raw" ratings have been revealed by Wrestlenomics. According to the report, the February 27 edition of "Raw" drew an average of 1.768 million viewers overall. That's down from the February 20 edition of "Raw," which averaged 2.006 million viewers.

This past Monday's episode drew a 0.51 rating in the key age 18-49 demographic. That is slightly down from last Monday's episode, which drew a 0.56 rating in the P18-49 demographic.

Monday night's episode of "Raw" kicked off with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa defeating the Street Profits. Cody Rhodes defeated Chad Gable, and after the match, Rhodes told the crowd that WrestleMania is just over 30 days away and he is ecstatic that Roman Reigns will be on this Friday's episode of "SmackDown," because he will be there too. Rhodes is set to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the title at WrestleMania.

Speaking of WrestleMania, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor addressed Edge and told him that "their issues aren't over" and he challenged him to a match at WrestleMania 39. It was also finally confirmed during Monday night's episode of "Raw," that Brock Lesnar will be facing Omos at WrestleMania.

The main event of Monday night's "Raw" saw WWE Hall of Famer Lita and former "Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. During the match, another WWE Hall of Famer, Trish Straus, made her own return to WWE to help Lynch and Lita foil the attempted outside interference from Bayley.