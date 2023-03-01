Gigi Dolin Recounts Childhood Trauma During Promo On WWE NXT

Gigi Dolin poured her heart out in an emotional promo on this week's "WWE NXT" as she addressed Jacy Jayne's betrayal and the implosion of Toxic Attraction.

Dolin acknowledged that while "it was fun being the mean girl," as it was an excuse for her to "channel my inner demons," all she was doing was escaping reality.

"Jacy, you know this because I trusted you," Dolin began. "The last person who I let betray me and beat me down was my own mother. She used me as her personal punching bag for years, and when I finally got the courage to escape from home as a teenager, I was determined to show my little brother that I could make it in WWE — so we can escape the constant cycle of pain and suffering."

At this point, Dolin began screaming in agony while recounting the hardships she's had to endure her entire life. She added that her pent-up anger will be put to effective use in her match against Jayne at Roadblock.

"Next week, bring everything you have because it won't be enough," Dolin warned Jayne. "I will take every ounce of pain, suffering and rage I've built up inside of me to hammer the final nail in the coffin of Toxic Attraction."

Besides Dolin vs. Jayne, the lineup for next week's Roadblock includes NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Meiko Satomura, Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase, Dijak vs. Tony D'Angelo in Jailhouse Street Fight, Bron Breakker & The Creed Brothers vs. Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher, and a Grayson Waller Effect segment featuring Shawn Michaels.