Gigi Dolin Seeks Revenge On Jacy Jayne In Return To WWE NXT

Two weeks after having her head smashed into the "Ding Dong, Hello" door, Gigi Dolin returned looking for her revenge on Jacy Jayne.

On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Jayne tackled her first hurdle under the singles banner, as she wrestled former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Indi Hartwell. After gaining control with a cannonball and a big boot, Jayne seemed poised to seal the victory, but her former tag team partner had other ideas. Ambushing Jayne from behind, Dolin unleashed a fury of strikes, taking Jayne down to the mat. As Jayne attempted to flee, Dolin quickly followed, launching Jayne into the ringside barricades before brawling up the entrance ramp.

Prior to their shocking split, Jayne, alongside Dolin and Mandy Rose, dominated the "NXT" women's division since the formation of Toxic Attraction. Rose soared to singles success, holding on to the "NXT" Women's Champion for 413 days, while Dolin and Jayne racked up two "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship reigns. Following Rose's untimely departure from WWE, the tension between the remaining two members began to brew.

After simultaneously eliminating each other from a number one contender's battle, Jayne and Dolin's friendship was put to the test as they challenged Roxanne Perez for the "NXT" Women's Championship in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day. Perez went on to retain her title, but the cracks between Dolin and Jayne continued to deepen. They later attempted to mend fences, but Jayne's hunger for the spotlight proved to be too much to overcome. As the two appeared to bury the hatchet with a hug, Jayne stunned Dolin with a superkick, signaling the official end of Toxic Attraction.